78th Independence Day celebrations at POWERGRID (SRTS-I)

Hyderabad: POWERGRID Southern Region Transmission System-I (SRTS-I) celebrated 78th Independence Day at all its establishments spanning across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Part of Karnataka with great enthusiasm and fervor. At SRTS-I Head Quarters Secunderabad the National Flag was hoisted by Shri Akhilesh Pathak, Chief General Manager, Incharge (SRTS-I).

Shri Akhilesh Pathak, CGM I/c (SRTS-I) said our leaders, guided by the principles of truth, nonviolence, and unity fought tirelessly to secure the freedom that we enjoy today. The vision of our freedom fighters was not just to attain independence from a foreign doom, but to build a nation where justice, equality and prosperity are available to all. We have made significant strides in various fields like science and technology, education, healthcare, and economic development, to name a few. As we look today towards the future, we must remember that the strength of our nation lies in our unity. India is a land of diversity of cultures, languages, and religions, and this balance is actually our greatest strength. It is through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation that we can overcome the challenges we face and continue on the path of growth. On this 78th Independence Day, let us all renew our commitment to the ideals of freedom, democracy, and justice. Let us work together to build a stronger, more inclusive and prosperous India, a nation that stands as the people of hope and progress.

Shri Arun Kumar, Chief General Manager (Human Resources), Shri SMV Nanaji, Chief General Manager (Asset Management), Shri Venkata SV, Chief General Manager (Finance), Senior officials of POWERGRID, retired employees, Employees and their family members along with children were present on this occasion.

In this connection of celebrating Independence Day, sports and games were organized by the POWERGRID Employee Welfare Association (PEWA) and Deep Sikha Mahila Samiti (DSMS) and prizes were distributed.



