8 injured after auto plunges into canal in Hyderabad outskirts

Eight people sustained injuries after the auto-rickshaw they were in plunged into a canal here at Mahadevpur of Kondurgu mandal in Shadnagar assembly constituency at Hyderabad outskirts on Monday morning.



According to the locals, the auto-rickshaw driver who was proceeding towards Muttupur from Shadnagar lost control over the vehicle and plunged into the canal. Villagers rushed to the rescue of the passengers and shifted them to Shadnagar government hospital.



The injured persons include Mohan Rao and Kurma Rao, both teachers, working at Muttupur primary school.



The people alleged that they are depending to the private transport vehicles as the TSRTC buses from Shadnagar depot were stopped.

