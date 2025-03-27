9 EVs donated to Akshaya Patra for meal delivery

Hyderabad: In an initiative to support the children of India, the Wagh Bakri Foundation has contributed nine specialised delivery vehicles to The Akshaya Patra Foundation, ensuring the delivery of meals for 10,500 children across 205+ government schools and Anganwadis in various locations at Hyderabad and Nellore.

The trucks are temperature-controlled to maintain the freshness of meals, with custom-built compartments to efficiently transport large volumes of food. They are designed to navigate diverse terrains, ensuring that even remote schools receive meals on time.

On Wednesday, Suma Kanakala, renowned Telugu television personality, Sanjay Singhal, CEO, Yogesh Shinde, senior vice president, PV Suresh, head – south, Ajay Ciciliya, head – CSR of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, alongside Yagneshwar Dasa, vice president of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Hyderabad, flagged-off the new electric vehicles.

Speaking on the collaboration, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, regional president, The Akshaya Patra Foundation Telangana and Andhra Pradesh said, “We are immensely grateful for the continued support of Wagh Bakri Foundation. Their contribution plays a pivotal role in helping us extend our reach and serve more children who rely on our meals for nourishment and focus on creating a bright future for themselves. These new vehicles will significantly enhance our ability to deliver meals efficiently, supporting our goal of promoting well-being and education across communities.”