97 citizens cast votes via home voting in Jubilee Hills
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on Tuesday inspected the home voting process in Madhura Nagar of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.
Out of the 103 voters, who had applied for home voting, 97 senior citizens and persons with disabilities exercised their right to vote from their homes, ensuring inclusive participation in the electoral process.
