Live
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
- Mega Prince Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar, Vyra Entertainments Pan India Movie #VT14 Titled Matka, Launched Grandly With Pooja Ceremony
Just In
9th Bharat Gaurav train chugs off from Sec’bad on spiritual journey
Hyderabad: The ninth Bharat Gaurav Train began its journey from Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday. The train’s journey began with Somaiya Gopinath, an Octogenarian, Resident of Chennai, Tamil Nādu, one of the rail yatris, proceeding on the journey. According to the SCR officials, the train gives a unique opportunity to the rail passengers of the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit some of the most ancient and historical places in the Eastern & Northern part of the country.
Apart from Secunderabad, the train provides boarding / de-boarding facilities at 8 places – Like Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurti and Vizianagaram – across the two Telugu states. They will be taken to important places like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over a period of nine days.
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated that the train provides a great opportunity to pilgrim passengers to visit culturally prominent and historical places without the hassle of planning individual itinerary items. Also stated that Bharat Gaurav trains will give a major fillip to the growth of spiritual Tourism in the country.