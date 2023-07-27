9th Bharat Gaurav train chugs off from Sec’bad on spiritual journey

Hyderabad: The ninth Bharat Gaurav Train began its journey from Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday. The train’s journey began with Somaiya Gopinath, an Octogenarian, Resident of Chennai, Tamil Nādu, one of the rail yatris, proceeding on the journey. According to the SCR officials, the train gives a unique opportunity to the rail passengers of the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit some of the most ancient and historical places in the Eastern & Northern part of the country.

Apart from Secunderabad, the train provides boarding / de-boarding facilities at 8 places – Like Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurti and Vizianagaram – across the two Telugu states. They will be taken to important places like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over a period of nine days.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated that the train provides a great opportunity to pilgrim passengers to visit culturally prominent and historical places without the hassle of planning individual itinerary items. Also stated that Bharat Gaurav trains will give a major fillip to the growth of spiritual Tourism in the country.