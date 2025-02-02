A forward-thinking vision for higher education: UGC chief

Hyderabad: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, said, the substantial increase in the budget allocation for higher education, from Rs 46,482.35 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 50,077.95 crore in 2025-26, represents a significant 7.74 per cent rise. This increased investment will enable us to enhance further the quality of education, support research and innovation, and expand access to higher learning opportunities for all.

He said the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak scheme is a welcome initiative to ensure access to digital learning resources in Indian languages, promoting inclusivity and enriching the educational experience. A substantial increase in funding for the Indian Knowledge System, rising from ₹10 crore to Rs 50 crore in the 2025-26 budget, will empower researchers and institutions to explore further, document, and disseminate India’s invaluable intellectual contributions. This move will significantly boost UGC’s efforts to prepare 22,000 textbooks for UG & PG studies in 22 Indian languages.

Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said the Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated Rs 16,146.11 crore to Central Universities, a welcome increase from Rs 15,538.23 crore in the previous fiscal year. This additional funding will empower these institutions to enhance their infrastructure further, support research initiatives, and provide quality education to students nationwide. The budget for the Centrally Sponsored Schemes has also increased to Rs 1815 Crore, which will strengthen the PM-USHA & RUSA, ultimately benefitting students.

The substantial increase in Student Financial Aid to Rs 2160 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26 is commendable. This significant boost of over 68 per cent underscores the government’s commitment to making higher education accessible to all, regardless of their financial background.

Establishing 5 National Centers of Excellence for Skilling, equipped with global expertise, is a significant step towards empowering our youth with industry-relevant skills and enhancing their employability. The creation of a Centre of Excellence for AI in education, with an outlay of Rs ₹500 crore, underscores the government’s recognition of AI’s transformative potential and its importance in shaping the future of learning. Expanding and adding new infrastructure for 5 IITs and creating 5,000 additional seats will boost access to quality higher education for all. The budget for digitising the storage system for the academic credits through the Academic Bank of Credits has also increased to Rs 16 Crore, he added.

The PM Research Fellowship scheme, providing 10,000 scholarships over the next 5 years, will significantly boost technological research in premier institutions like IITs and IISc, promoting a culture of innovation and research excellence.

Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said the expansion of 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs demonstrates a commitment to promoting a scientific temper and nurturing the next generation of innovators from a young age. These initiatives and continued support for research, innovation, and infrastructure development in higher education will undoubtedly contribute to building a robust and future-ready education ecosystem.

UGC is committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure these initiatives’ effective implementation and realise the vision of the National Education Policy 2020. UGC, being one of the leading implementation agencies of the NEP 2020, is confident that together, we will build a future where education empowers innovation thrives. Our youth lead the way towards a brighter tomorrow. The budget reinforces the spirit of Viksit Bharat.