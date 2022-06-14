A letter by KTR drove PM Modi to direct ministries to fill up 10 lakh post!

Hyderabad: Incident or coincident! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission" mode in the next one and half years just after four days an open letter sent by TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to PM Modi highlighting the Centre's failure to fill up vacancies in different Central government departments.

In this regard, a tweet from the PMO on Tuesday morning said the Prime Minister had reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that the recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government on a "mission mode" in next one and half years.

It is said that there were maximum number of vacancies in Railways, Defence civil wing and postal departments and many other departments were suffering with crunch of manpower.

The Centre's failure to address unemployment issue in the country was the main issue highlighted by KTR in his open letter to Modi issued on June 9. KTR had asked the Prime Minister to fill up at least 16 lakh vacant posts in various Central government departments and affiliated posts. He declared that the TRS would organise protests across the State to force the Centre to go on a recruitment drive.

The Minister also drew the attention of the Prime Minister to the action of Telangana government in recruiting over 1.32 lakh persons so far and the current decision to recruit to fill up more than 80,000 vacancies in Telangana government departments.

Interestingly, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan had chosen to maintain a stoic silence on the Telangana government's initiative to fill up vacancies, but instantly retweeted the PMO's tweet.