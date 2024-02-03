Live
- Champions of Change 2024 Award to AMR India Limited Group Chairman and Managing Director A Mahesh Reddy
- Not agreed to hand over projects to KRMB, govt clarifies
- Telangana cabinet meet today on Budget, key decisions expected
- JSP demands probe into ACA’s activities
- BRS MPs demand rollback of TS projects handover to KRMB
- Adobe Integrates Firefly AI and Lightroom into Apple Vision Pro
- TDP-JSP combine will triumph, Konathala exudes confidence
- Leaders of two families dominate politics in Srikakulam
- Sri Venkateshwara Dharmika Sadassu at Tirumala
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 03 February, 2024
Just In
AAOU to organise felicitation ceremony
Hyderabad: To celebrate the achievement of alumnus Nallu Indrasena Reddy, who assumed office as Governor of Tripura in October last year, the Alumni...
Hyderabad: To celebrate the achievement of alumnus Nallu Indrasena Reddy, who assumed office as Governor of Tripura in October last year, the Alumni Association of Osmania University (AAOU) and Osmania Foundation have planned to organise a felicitation ceremony on Sunday.
According to AAOU members, NalluIndrasena Reddy is a post-graduate from Osmania University with an MSc (Mathematics) from the University College of Science, OU, in 1974.
Throughout his academic journey, he demonstrated an outstanding commitment to excellence, both in academics and extracurricular activities. After completing his education, he continued to play an impactful role with the university by actively participating in various alumni initiatives and serving in key roles within the Alumni Association.