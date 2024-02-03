  • Menu
AAOU to organise felicitation ceremony

Hyderabad: To celebrate the achievement of alumnus Nallu Indrasena Reddy, who assumed office as Governor of Tripura in October last year, the Alumni...

Hyderabad: To celebrate the achievement of alumnus Nallu Indrasena Reddy, who assumed office as Governor of Tripura in October last year, the Alumni Association of Osmania University (AAOU) and Osmania Foundation have planned to organise a felicitation ceremony on Sunday.

According to AAOU members, NalluIndrasena Reddy is a post-graduate from Osmania University with an MSc (Mathematics) from the University College of Science, OU, in 1974.

Throughout his academic journey, he demonstrated an outstanding commitment to excellence, both in academics and extracurricular activities. After completing his education, he continued to play an impactful role with the university by actively participating in various alumni initiatives and serving in key roles within the Alumni Association.

