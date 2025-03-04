ACB nabs GHMC official red handed

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday caught a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation official red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor. The officer A Dasarath Mudiraj, Deputy Executive Engineer, Quality Control Division – II GHMC had demanded the amount to clear the files and forward it to the higher officials.

The accused officer took the bribe for showing official favor to clear the files of the complainant and forward the same to the Executive engineer for further process. The accused officer has already accepted Rs 10,000 previous in this regard.

According to ACB, the bribe amount was recovered from the accused officer’s desk. The officer was arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court. The case is under investigation. The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau in the month of February registered as many as 17 cases related to bribery in Telangana. Out of the total cases, 15 pertain to trap cases while the remaining were related to disproportionate assets cases. A total of 23 officials, including two outsourcing employees, were arrested. The ACB seized Rs 7.60 lakh cash in the trap cases.