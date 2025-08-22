Actor Shriya Saran inaugurates Zennara clinic

Hyderabad: Zennara clinic has announced the launch of its newest branch in Kondapur, marking an important milestone in its journey to make advanced dermatology and aesthetics more accessible across the city. The opening was graced by Indian actress Shriya Saran.

Patients can expect advanced services such as skin rejuvenation, PRP for hair growth, clinical facials, acne and scar management, and anti-aging solutions. Kondapur will also introduce exclusive wellness-driven programs that integrate dermatology with holistic care, setting it apart as more than just a skin clinic.

Priyanka Reddy Muthyala, Director, Zennara clinic said, “Kondapur is not just a new branch—it’s a milestone. It symbolizes growth, resilience, and our commitment to make world-class dermatology more accessible. For me, it’s proof that Zennara’s vision is resonating with people.”

I. Maheshwari, Director, shared, “At Zennara, we believe beauty is more than skin-deep. Our treatments are designed to empower people with confidence, positivity, and self-love. It’s not just about how you look—it’s about how you feel, inside and out.”