After prod by TSHRC, GHMC begins nala works in Rein Bazar

Hyderabad: Due to the negligence of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) leading to nala overflow of Yesrab Nagar under Rein Bazar, the flood affected residents were forced to reach out to the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) for help. After they reached the commission, the works of nala widening were taken up and HRC asked the GHMC to submit a detailed report on the cause of flooding.

Due to overflow of Yesrab Nagar nala in Dhobi Ghat, B-Block, 180 houses were inundated during the heavy rains on May 4 which caused severe damage and residents faced heavy losses as the flood water gushed into the houses instead of flowing into the storm water drains.

Mohammed Abdul Rahman, RTI activist said that the affected residents reached out to the HRC on May 10.

In the hearing the HRC directed to take up the works. "On the direction issued by TSHRC, GHMC Charminar zone project department, the engineering wing officers started the works of nala widening which was left pending. Works are going on at brisk pace and officers are assured to complete the works at the earliest adding that the GHMC officers are asked to submit a detailed report and the cause of flooding before June 15." The works were sanctioned two years back with an amount of Rs 3.60 crore for the construction of retaining wall from Chota Bridge to Talab Katta bridge (RHS) in Rein Bazar.

As the works remained incomplete it failed to ensure overflowing in the area. According to residents, the Old RR Masonry storm water existing retaining wall was dismantled seven months back and the Corporation failed to start new retaining wall construction work as per signed agreement timelines. The GHMC engineering wing officials also failed to begin and complete the works as per unknown reasons.

"As the retaining wall work was left pending in Yakutpura, flood water entered into 180 houses of poor and caused huge damage to properties and belongings after rain on May 4," says residents.

Abdul Rahman pointed out that this is the third time consecutively that Yakutpura residents faced overflowing issue after heavy rains. With just an hour rain, the entire area was flooded, and temporary boats were used to evacuate residents.