Live
- IAS officer trainees visit VPA
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th March 2024
- Nizamabad: Turmeric farmers jubilant as prices soar
- Rethink the way we grow food
- Past master at political survival
- OpenAI Denies Founding Agreement with Elon Musk Amid Lawsuit
- YS Jagan inaugurates first phase of Krishna Riverfront Park named Krishnamma Jalavihar
- Exam kits distributed to SSC students
- INDIA block is on the rocks, it appears
- Warangal: Educationist Sunitha seeks Congress ticket
Just In
Afzal Biyabani takes charge as Haj committee chief
Highlights
Senior congress leader Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani assumed charge aschairman Telangana State Haj Committee in his Chamber at 2nd floor Haj House in Nampally on Monday.
Hyderabad: Senior congress leader Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani assumed charge aschairman Telangana State Haj Committee in his Chamber at 2nd floor Haj House in Nampally on Monday.
G Prasad Kumar Speaker Legislative Assembly Telangana, Mohammed Ali Shabbir Advisor SC/ST/ BC and Minority Welfare Department Govt of Telangana, Syed Azmathullah Hussaini Chairman TSWB, and Members Telangana State Haj Committee,Shaik liyakat Hussain Executive Officer TSHC, and other Congress Senior Leaders and Religious scholars and dignitaries were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT