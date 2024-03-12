Afzal Biyabani takes charge as Haj committee chief

Hyderabad: Senior congress leader Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani assumed charge aschairman Telangana State Haj Committee in his Chamber at 2nd floor Haj House in Nampally on Monday.

G Prasad Kumar Speaker Legislative Assembly Telangana, Mohammed Ali Shabbir Advisor SC/ST/ BC and Minority Welfare Department Govt of Telangana, Syed Azmathullah Hussaini Chairman TSWB, and Members Telangana State Haj Committee,Shaik liyakat Hussain Executive Officer TSHC, and other Congress Senior Leaders and Religious scholars and dignitaries were present.