Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Khammam in Sept

Highlights

Hyderabad: The Indian Army will conduct Agniveer Recruitment Rally from September 1 to 8 for the candidates who have passed the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) conducted from April 17 to 26 at Sardar Patel Stadium, Khammam. Admit cards for shortlisted candidates have been sent via e-mail.

Candidates are required to report at the rally venue on time and date as mentioned in their Admit Cards. All candidates are required to bring a complete set of documents as mentioned in Rally Notification.

Candidates with incomplete documents will be rejected. All candidates are required to be clean shaved except Sikh candidates, for the rally. Candidates with a beard will not be permitted to enter the rally ground.

