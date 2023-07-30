Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Khammam in Sept

Live
- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
- Speeding car creates chaos at Tank Bund, occupants flee scene
The Indian Army will conduct Agniveer RecruitmentRally from September 1 to 8 for the candidates who have passed the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) conducted from April 17 to 26 at Sardar Patel Stadium, Khammam.
Hyderabad: The Indian Army will conduct Agniveer Recruitment Rally from September 1 to 8 for the candidates who have passed the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) conducted from April 17 to 26 at Sardar Patel Stadium, Khammam. Admit cards for shortlisted candidates have been sent via e-mail.
Candidates are required to report at the rally venue on time and date as mentioned in their Admit Cards. All candidates are required to bring a complete set of documents as mentioned in Rally Notification.
Candidates with incomplete documents will be rejected. All candidates are required to be clean shaved except Sikh candidates, for the rally. Candidates with a beard will not be permitted to enter the rally ground.
