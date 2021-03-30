AI & ML diploma batch inaugurated at University of Hyderabad

Gachibowli: Dr VK Saraswat, a Member of NITI Aayog,has virtually inaugurated the first batch of online Diploma in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (DAI&ML) offering by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in association with AAIC Technologies Pvt Ltd. UoH is offering an online Diploma in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (DAI&ML) through the Center for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL) with the help of faculty of School of Computer and Information Sciences (SCIS) and AAIC. The basic objective of the Diploma course is to offer skill-based tailor-made course that can enhance the industry ready abilities among graduates and working professionals.

"So far, AI has primarily been used by the private sectors for commercial usage. The mission of the government is to make AI accessible to all the sectors of society," said Saraswat on the occasion. He informed that the government has decided to focus on five sectors that are envisioned to benefit the most from AI in solving societal needs they are: Healthcare; Agriculture; Education; Smart Cities and Infrastructure; and, Smart Mobility and Transportation.

"To enjoy the fruits of AI-based tools on a large scale, we need to remove a few barriers. Lack of human expertise in research and AI application, access to intelligent data, and the absence of a collaborative approach to AI adoption and application are few," he said.Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podilebriefed on how university progressed in the last five decades to become one of the most sought destinations for students.