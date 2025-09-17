AIMPLB to intensify campaign for complete repeal of Waqf Act

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced it will intensify its nationwide campaign and has reiterated its demand for a complete repeal of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

The Waqf Act Protest Committee for Telangana (WAPCTG), which functions under the supervision of the AIMPLB, has voiced deep disappointment over the Supreme Court of India’s interim judgment on the Act. At a press conference held at the Press Club in Basheerbagh, AIMPLB members Dr Mateen Quadri, Dr Mohd Mushtaq Ali, Prof Quddusia Sultana, and Jaleesa Sultana joined senior WAPCTG leaders, including Convenors Mufti Omer Abideen, MoulanaShafeeqAlam Khan, and MoulanaGayaz Ahmed Rashadi.

While the apex court has stayed several provisions, community leaders expressed dissatisfaction that broader issues were left untouched. “While the court has granted partial relief, it has not addressed the wider constitutional concerns, which has left us disappointed,” said Mufti Omer Abideen.

The Supreme Court stayed provisions requiring government validation of waqf ownership, stating that executive authorities cannot decide citizens’ property rights. It also blocked Section 3C, which gave government officers unilateral powers to determine who can create a waqf. Further, the court restricted non-Muslim representation on Waqf Boards to a maximum of four in the Central Waqf Council and three in State Waqf Boards. It also suspended the requirement that a person must prove they had practised Islam for five years before creating a waqf.

However, the refusal to halt the Act in its entirety has left several contentious provisions in force, including the derecognition of ‘waqf by user’ and the mandatory need for a waqf deed. The Board termed these measures a direct threat to Islamic legal traditions and waqf property protections.