Akbar Owaisi chants MIM mantra: Kaam Dekho aur Patang ko vote do

Hyderabad: Between hundreds of youngsters, the junior Owaisi in his style walks through the lanes and by-lanes with an appeal ‘Assalam Walaikum (greetings), I came to seek your support for my party in the upcoming elections, vote for Majlis, kaam dekho aur ‘Patang ko vote do’, with his party slogan as ‘our work is our identity’.

On Tuesday, Akbaruddin Owaisi was seen campaigning for his elder brother Asaduddin Owaisi who is AIMIM’s candidate for Hyderabad parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 13. He was vigorously campaigning with their traditional ‘Paidaldaura’ at Chandrayangutta. He started the door-to-door campaigning from Dargah Barhane Shah in Santosh Nagar.

People gave a grand welcome to their leader. He was seen meeting elderly men and women. The men and women, especially of sexagenarian and septuagenarian age groups were pleased to see the junior Owaisi at their doorstep, and Akbar was seen making an appeal to them to vote for Majlis. Later, hundreds of youngsters join him in his campaign.

It has been observed that after the end of the holy month Ramzan, the AIMIM started its electioneering for the Lok Sabha elections. Following Eid, the MP candidate Asaduddin Owaisi started paidal daura from Bahadurpura and continued in various areas of the Hyderabad’s Old City in the seven-assembly constituency.

Moreover, the seven MLAs of the Majlis also initiated a full-fledged campaigning in their respective constituencies for their party chief. They asked them to vote in the favor of AIMIM, ‘Patang ko vote do’. Along with them a group of locals gathered in the campaign and raised slogans ‘Owaisi zindabad’ and ‘Har Ghar Majlis Ghar Ghar Majlis’.

During these Paidalduras, the MLAs not only seek support for the party’s candidates, but also emphasise the party’s commitment to the minorities in the state. They expressed confidence that the Majlis candidate Asad Owaisi, with the blessings and votes of the people, will win the Hyderabad seat for the fifth time.

Asaduddin has been winning the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat since 2004 with a majority of votes. Earlier, his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was MP from 1984 to 2004.

In the Charminar segment, MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali was seen holding door-to-door campaigning and appealing people to cast their vote in favour of Majlis. He was seen in areas such as Qazipura, Shahalibanda, Ghansi Bazar, Charminar, Pathergatti and other areas.

At Charminar, during the Eid Milap party, Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday stated that the Charminar belongs to his father, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, who is famous as Salar.

Akbaruddin Owaisi said that many political parties had attempted but failed to defeat Asaduddin Owaisi-led party in Hyderabad. He noted that those who previously labeled Majlis as the B-team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are now seeking AIMIM support in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Similarly, Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen, Yakutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala were seen campaigning for the AIMIM party.