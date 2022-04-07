Alarming rise in pre-diabetics among young: Data analysis 

Hyderabad: An alarming increase in percentage of pre-diabetes among younger age groups was found by Medall's data analysis on results of tests from 2017 at centres across South India. The data also shows an increasing trend in the prevalence of obesity and Diabetes.

Medall's data mining on the results of almost nine lakh HbA1c tests undertaken and almost two lakh BMI values show an increasing trend in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, such as Diabetes, hypertension and Dyslipidemia, which are on the rise. It is expected to increase considerably in the country. These findings are from a database of lab values for six years across the South.

Analysis of the data shows that among the age group of 20-39, 21 per cent were pre-diabetic in 2017 which increased to 32 per cent in 2022. It is important to note that pre-Diabetes can be reversed if diagnosed early. The analysis also clearly shows a steady increase in the percentage of diabetes prevalence in patients aged 40-69.

Healthcare experts found that the primary factor for increase in obesity is a lack of physical activity and unhealthy food habits. Obesitycauses increased levels of fatty acids and inflammation, leading to insulin resistance, which in turn can lead to type 2 Diabetes.

Dr Akila Ravikumar, a wellness consultant, said, "although Diabetes figures are high, it's a fact that at least 60 per cent of cases remain undiagnosed. This is particularly concerning, as the risk of serious complications increases when people do not take steps to do periodic health checks, which can help them identify problems early."

She said there is also strong evidence that Indians have a greater degree of insulin resistance that can convert to Diabetes if not identified and corrected early. "It is a common misconception that these chronic conditions are identified mostly in older people. Year-on-year statistics show an increasing trend of pre-Diabetes in younger age groups.