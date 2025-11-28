  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Ambitus World School celebrates SHADES 2025

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 12:55 PM IST
Ambitus World School celebrates SHADES 2025
X

Ambitus World School, Hyderabad, hosted SHADES 2025 under the theme “Samskaranam: Catenating Cultures, Echoing Ethics,” highlighting cultural harmony, ethical education, and global vision.

The event featured a Guard of Honour, Lamp-Lighting, and artistic performances, culminating in the theatrical production “Samskaranam”, portraying human values across nations and the International Space Station.

Academic and sports achievements were showcased by school leaders, reinforcing holistic learning. Chief Guest Sri Chennuri Rupesh, IPS, praised the school’s focus on discipline, hard work, and global awareness.

The grand finale celebrated India’s 75-year journey with “Echoes of Freedom, Rhythms of Pride,” cementing Ambitus as a beacon of excellence.

Tags

Ambitus World SchoolSHADES 2025Cultural Harmony EventEthical EducationHolistic Learning

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Pancreatic Cancer Survival At Just 3% In India; Doctors Call For Urgent Awareness And Early Detection

Pancreatic cancer, one of the most dangerous and fast-spreading cancers, is becoming a growing concern in India. Doctors warn that the disease is usually detected very late and treatment options have not improved much over the years.

Pancreatic Cancer Survival At Just 3% In India; Doctors Call For Urgent Awareness And Early Detection

National News

More
Share it
X