Ambitus World School celebrates SHADES 2025
Ambitus World School, Hyderabad, hosted SHADES 2025 under the theme “Samskaranam: Catenating Cultures, Echoing Ethics,” highlighting cultural harmony, ethical education, and global vision.
The event featured a Guard of Honour, Lamp-Lighting, and artistic performances, culminating in the theatrical production “Samskaranam”, portraying human values across nations and the International Space Station.
Academic and sports achievements were showcased by school leaders, reinforcing holistic learning. Chief Guest Sri Chennuri Rupesh, IPS, praised the school’s focus on discipline, hard work, and global awareness.
The grand finale celebrated India’s 75-year journey with “Echoes of Freedom, Rhythms of Pride,” cementing Ambitus as a beacon of excellence.
Pancreatic Cancer Survival At Just 3% In India; Doctors Call For Urgent Awareness And Early Detection
Pancreatic cancer, one of the most dangerous and fast-spreading cancers, is becoming a growing concern in India. Doctors warn that the disease is usually detected very late and treatment options have not improved much over the years.