Ambitus World School celebrates SHADES 2025

Ambitus World School, Hyderabad, hosted SHADES 2025 under the theme “Samskaranam: Catenating Cultures, Echoing Ethics,” highlighting cultural harmony, ethical education, and global vision.

The event featured a Guard of Honour, Lamp-Lighting, and artistic performances, culminating in the theatrical production “Samskaranam”, portraying human values across nations and the International Space Station.

Academic and sports achievements were showcased by school leaders, reinforcing holistic learning. Chief Guest Sri Chennuri Rupesh, IPS, praised the school’s focus on discipline, hard work, and global awareness.

The grand finale celebrated India’s 75-year journey with “Echoes of Freedom, Rhythms of Pride,” cementing Ambitus as a beacon of excellence.