AMRUT contract: Komatireddy throws down the gauntlet at KTR

Hyderabad: R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy challenged BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to provide evidence for his claims regarding the Rs 8,888 crore AMRUT scheme contract. He urged the former MA&UD Minister to present documentation from the Centre supporting such allegations instead of making unsubstantiated claims against the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media, the Minister noted that the previous bidding process was scrapped due to election code violations under the BRS regime. He alleged that Gaja Constructions, one of the companies awarded the AMRUT contract, is owned by the son of Ramalinga Raju, the main accused in the Satyam Computer financial scandal, suggesting a connection between the company and KTR.

Earlier in Alair, the Minister claimed KTR’s recent visit to the USA was to prevent former Telangana SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao, a key figure in the phone-tapping case, from returning to India. He stated that KTR was allegedly ensuring Rao remains in the USA to protect his family from legal repercussions.

On September 21, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy warned that legal action and a defamation suit would follow if KTR does not retract his statements against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He also challenged KTR to an open debate, stating that if KTR's claims were proven true, he would resign; otherwise, KTR should resign from his Legislative position.