Hyderabad: AnTeRa to serve dishes straight from Telugu heartland

The new food joint AnTeRa which is opened in Hyderabad is bringing the culinary and traditional legacies of Andhra, Telangana and Rayalaseema to your palate with amazing drinks. The inauguration of AnTeRa Kitchen & Bar on Road No10, Jubilee Hills was done by Actors Nikhil and Sumanth.

"Just like in Telugu culture, we treat our food as Almighty, so we aim to serve the original flavored delicacies of three regions with authentic spices & ingredients straight from the Telugu heartland," says one of its owners Pooja Reddy.

"The place promises good food and graceful service. It is a kitchen where you can go for a great meal with your entire family," says Ashish Reddy.

At the new food joint, people can treat their taste buds with chicken Perugu Pachadi, Bobbatlu with Jaggery Ice-cream, Avakay Pappu Annam with Pachi Pulusu and Totakura Liver Fry many other mouth-watering dishes. The authentic Telugu cuisine is started by Singireddy Pooja Reddy, Ashish Reddy, Sowmith Reddy and Anurag Reddy.