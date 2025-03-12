AP CM urged to ensure TTD accept darshan letters from TG public reps

Hyderabad: Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to ensure that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) follows the approved guidelines regarding recommendation letters for darshan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Konda Surekha thanked the AP Chief Minister for reinstating the recommendation letter system for Tirumala Darshan. She expressed gratitude on behalf of all public representatives from Telangana for taking this decision under his leadership. She pointed out that the number of devotees from Telangana visiting Tirumala has increased in recent times. “Even after the formation of two separate States, the devotion of Telugu people has not decreased—it has only grown stronger,” she said, adding that Lord Venkateswara Swamy remains equally revered in both states.

As per the official guidelines, Telangana MLAs, MLCs, and MPs are allowed to issue: Two recommendation letters per week for VIP Break Darshan (Rs 500 ticket) and two recommendation letters per week for Special Entry Darshan (Rs 300 ticket). These letters are valid for any two days between Monday and Thursday.

However, Konda Surekha raised concern that TTD officials were not fully following these instructions, causing inconvenience to both the public representatives and devotees. She urged the AP CM to kindly intervene and instruct the TTD authorities to strictly follow the approved policy, so that devotees from Telangana can continue to have a smooth and respectful darshan experience at Tirumala.