AP & TS NCC team shines at R-Day Horse Show Competition-2024

Hyderabad: Riders of the NCC directorate, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, put up a triumphant display of equestrian prowess at the Republic Day Horse Show Competition-2024 in New Delhi. The event, held as part of the Republic Day Camp, witnessed the riders clinching several medals, showcasing their exceptional skills and dedication to the sport.

In a remarkable showcase of equestrian excellence, the cadets team won three gold, four silver, and three bronze medals across various categories and the most prestigious Show Jumping Champion of the Day Trophy. The competition, held at Army Equestrian Node, New Delhi from January 3 – 8, brought together top riders from 15 NCC directorate, making it a highly competitive and prestigious event.

The NCC directorate AP & T team's success is a testament to the rigorous training, commitment, and passion of both riders and horses and their support staff.

The riders, astride their magnificent studs, demonstrated a perfect blend of skill, precision and grace, capturing the attention and admiration of the audience and judges alike. They emerged as true champions in their respective categories. The dedication and sportsmanship displayed by the team members have not only brought glory to the directorate, but also contributed to the rich legacy of equestrian sports in the country.

The achievements of the cadets in different categories include: show jumping (veteran girls) Cadet Shaik Rehana astride Tamannah and Tarzan won gold and silver medals. She also begged the most prestigious trophy; Show Jumping (novice boys) Cadet Mohd. Muzzaffar astride Tarzan won the bronze medal; show jumping (veteran boys) Cadet Korra Ganesh astride Tamannah won the bronze medal; show jumping open top score. Cadet Korra Ganesh won the silver medal;

dressage veteran (boys) SUO S Chittesh Rao won the gold medal; dressage (novice boys) CPL G Lohith won silver; show jumping (novice boys) CPL G Lohith bagged the silver; tent pegging (veterans) SUO Bhanu Krishna won the bronze; and hacks (boys novice) CPL G Lohith won the gold.