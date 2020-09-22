As claimed, KTR must show one lakh 2BHK houses: Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress party which found the list of 2BHKs provided by State government as 'bogus', asked the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao to justify the claims by showing 1 lakh houses 'on the ground', which were supposedly handed over to the city's poor population.



The Congress leaders including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MPs V Hanumantha Rao and M Anjan Kumar Yadav, party Nampally in-charge Md Feroz Khan and others who toured the Nampally constituency for verifying the claims of the government on the construction of 2BHK houses for poor felt that they were not able to find the houses even with the use binoculars.

"All the claims by the government are found bogus as the facts on the ground do not match the claims. For instance, the government has claimed to have constructed 1,824 houses at a location in Nampally and 226 houses at two different locations in Jubilee Hills, but there is nothing as such to ascertain these claims," said Mallu.

During their tour in Mallepally area, the leaders found that even the foundation stones laid by Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, KTR and A Indrakaran Reddy were now missing. "They had made promises to poor that the government would come up with new houses during the previous elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, but betrayed them," he said.

Taking a dig at KT Rama Rao, the CLP leader asked him to visit people and address their grievances rather than just having appointments with the representatives of corporates and multi-national companies in air-conditioned rooms. "The TRS must first ensure that the beneficiaries get their due and later, they can seek votes," Mallu said.