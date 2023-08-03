Asia’s biggest market to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister, S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday said that the new agriculture market at Koheda would come up with all infrastructure and facilities for traders and farmers.

The market would be the biggest in Asia, spread across 199 acres. It will be built at a cost of more than Rs 403 crores. Construction of sheds would be taken up on 48.71 acres and there would be shops for all including commission agents. The construction of cold storage would be taken up in an area of 16.50 acres, an export zone for fruit exports of 11.76 acres, and roads of 56.54 acres.

There is also a provision for a parking facility on 11.92 acres.

The minister said that the works would start with the approval of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the construction plan of the market. The MLAs from Old City and Minister Md Mahmood Ali expressed their happiness after seeing the plan.

Agriculture Secretary, Raghunandan Rao, MIM MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi, Kausar Mohiuddin, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, marketing director Lakshmibai and others were also present.