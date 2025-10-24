Assailant saw Gau Rakshak as a stumbling block in cattle biz ops

Three men have been arrested, and one suspect remains absconding after the shooting of Gau rakshak Prashanth Kumar (Sonu Singh) at Pocharam IT corridor.

The police investigation, led by Rachakonda Commissioner G Sudheer Babu, reveals a detailed picture of how the crime unfolded and the efforts to bring all the accused to justice.

The Wednesday night shooting at Pocharam IT Corridor sent shockwaves across Hyderabad’s enforcement circles. Gau rakshak Prashanth Kumar, also known as Sonu Singh, was shot in the chest by cattle trader Mohammed Ibrahim Qureshi following a long-standing grudge over repeated police action on his illegal cattle transport, a business causing tension in the area.

Police records show that Ibrahim attributed Rs1 crore business loss to Sonu Singh, whom he accused of tipping off the police and demanding money to prevent interference in his business operations.

On Wednesday evening, Mohammed Ibrahim, accompanied by Haneef Qureshi (still absconding), Kuruva Srinivas, and Hassan Bin Mosin, arrived by car at a roadside plot in Pocharam to confront Sonu Singh. Tensions flared during the meeting, which ended without any understanding after an hour-long argument. Later, Ibrahim took out a country-made pistol from his vehicle and fired at Prashanth Kumar.

Acting swiftly, special teams from Rachakonda police tracked and detained the suspects within hours. The primary shooter, Mohammed Ibrahim Qureshi (24, Bandlaguda), along with accomplices Kuruva Srinivas (29, Shabad) and Hassan Bin Mosin (22, Kalapather), were all arrested by 4:30 am while attempting to escape to evade capture. The country-made pistol, sourced from Chhattisgarh, was also seized.

Their car, cellphones, and two bullet cartridges were taken as evidence. The absconding suspect, believed to be Haneef Qureshi, is actively being pursued by police teams. The case is being prosecuted under various sections, including the Arms Act and provisions related to attempted murder.

Commissioner Sudheer Babu emphasized the professionalism of the police in curbing illegal cattle transport and apprehending the suspects in record time.

Investigators are now piecing together digital evidence, tracing the source of the weapon, and continuing their statewide search for Haneef Qureshi. Police are expected to present all arrested suspects before the court, along with forensic evidence, to ensure swift judicial action.

So far, the Rachakonda police have registered 283 cases and seized over 5,500 cattle from illegal operations, underscoring their commitment to acting on credible tips and tackling organised transport rackets. Authorities caution the public to report rather than intervene directly, stating,

“Nobody should stop vehicles transporting cattle; inform police and let us take suitable action to curb illegal transportation,” said Commissioner Sudheer Babu.