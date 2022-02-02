Asthma patients told to be extra cautious as mercury dips further

Hyderabad: The rapid spread of corona variants, especially Omicron, and the dipping mercury levels are causing the respiratory infections to raise in the city. Against this scenario, the doctors and health experts have asked people suffering from asthma and other comorbidities like lung infections, diabetes and hypertension to remain extra cautious as contracting corona could prove detrimental to their health.

Dr Vishnu Rao Veerapaneni, a pulmonologist said, "During the ongoing third wave, where the Omicron variant is spreading fast, there are some mandatory precautions that have to be taken by those suffering from lung problems. People suffering from asthma, dust allergies, sinus and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) should not be scared of taking vaccine shot and should consult with their doctor before taking the jab."

Superintendent of Government Chest Hospital, Dr Mahaboob Khan said, "The lining of airways swells among people suffering from asthma and this swelling causes narrowing of airways making it difficult to breathe. The situation becomes worse in winters as the cold air also causes airways to tighten further."

He said if these patients get infected with Omicron or Delta, then they were likely to face more difficulties in breathing and it could lead to hospitalisation. "Proper treatment coupled with Covid-appropriate behavior is very important to ensure that the infection doesn't affect the lungs," he said, adding winter causes various allergies and there was a 40 per cent rise in cases of allergies among individuals.

A majority of these are due to allergic reactions from house dust, air pollution and even exposure to chilly air after waking up in the morning, he added.