  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Astrologer forecast Yogi's return in November 2021

Astrologer forecast Yogis return in November 2021
x
Highlights

BJP's victory march in four out of five States was predicted by astrologer Kalanidhi Rambabu way back in November 2021 itself.

Hyderabad: BJP's victory march in four out of five States was predicted by astrologer Kalanidhi Rambabu way back in November 2021 itself. With special reference to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he had categorically stated that he would return to power in the 2022 Assembly elections.

The on-ground reports by the Hans India team also had indicated that the BJP would be back to power in all the four States, while it would not cross the single digit mark in Punjab.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X