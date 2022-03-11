Astrologer forecast Yogi's return in November 2021

Hyderabad: BJP's victory march in four out of five States was predicted by astrologer Kalanidhi Rambabu way back in November 2021 itself. With special reference to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he had categorically stated that he would return to power in the 2022 Assembly elections.

The on-ground reports by the Hans India team also had indicated that the BJP would be back to power in all the four States, while it would not cross the single digit mark in Punjab.