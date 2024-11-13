Attackers will not be spared, says minister

Hyderabad: Alleging conspiracy in the attack on Vikarabad District Collector, Minister D Sridhar Babu asserted that those behind the incident would be brought to book.

Addressing a press conference in Assembly premises, the Minister said that the Collector had taken the initiative of speaking to farmers to understand and address local issues, but certain individuals had incited innocent farmers into launching the attack as part of a premeditated plan. The Minister directed his criticism towards the BRS party, alleging that its leaders were hindering the government’s initiatives aimed at public welfare. “We are investigating who is behind these conspiracies and acts of intimidation. The government is moving forward with a commitment to democratic principles, yet those who have lost power are obstructing our good work,” he alleged.

Referring to recent incidents of industrial disruptions, Sridhar Babu claimed when the government was aiming to set up industries, it was BRS leaders who were trying to stop. Alleging that there was a political motivation behind the attacks on senior officials, he said that anyone responsible for failures in this incident would face action.

Expressing serious concern over the attack onVikarabad District Collector, Sridhar Babu made it clear that the State government would not tolerate any form of rowdyism or hooliganism aimed at intimidating public servants. “We will expose the details of who planned this attack and how they plotted it over the past ten days,” the Minister affirmed.