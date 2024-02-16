  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Auto and cab drivers to hold a strike today in Hyderabad

Auto and cab drivers to hold a strike today in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

The auto drivers' associations in Hyderabad have called for a bandh of autos to demand justice for the auto drivers who have lost their income due to the Mahalakshmi scheme

The auto drivers' associations in Hyderabad have called for a bandh of autos to demand justice for the auto drivers who have lost their income due to the Mahalakshmi scheme. They are also demanding government support for the auto drivers in Telangana and the establishment of a welfare board for transport sector workers. If the government does not respond to their demands, they have threatened to go on strike.

The Telangana Motor Transport Vehicle Joint Action Committee, has issued a strike notice to Transport Commissioner regarding the auto bandh. They have announced that a large auto rally will be organized from Sundarayya Vignana Kendra to Narayanguda Chowrasta at 10 am.

Additionally, they have warned that if their issues are not resolved, they intensify the strike in coming days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X