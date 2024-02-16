Live
Just In
Auto and cab drivers to hold a strike today in Hyderabad
The auto drivers' associations in Hyderabad have called for a bandh of autos to demand justice for the auto drivers who have lost their income due to the Mahalakshmi scheme
The auto drivers' associations in Hyderabad have called for a bandh of autos to demand justice for the auto drivers who have lost their income due to the Mahalakshmi scheme. They are also demanding government support for the auto drivers in Telangana and the establishment of a welfare board for transport sector workers. If the government does not respond to their demands, they have threatened to go on strike.
The Telangana Motor Transport Vehicle Joint Action Committee, has issued a strike notice to Transport Commissioner regarding the auto bandh. They have announced that a large auto rally will be organized from Sundarayya Vignana Kendra to Narayanguda Chowrasta at 10 am.
Additionally, they have warned that if their issues are not resolved, they intensify the strike in coming days.