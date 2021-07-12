Bad omen comes in way of oath-taking: Graduate MLCs Vani, Palla wait for auspicious day

Hyderabad: Is sentiment coming in the way of taking oath by the newly elected members of TRS in the Telangana Legislative Council? It appears so as Surabhi Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who have won the election in March, are yet to take oath. Reason: Couple of unexpected incidents that took place after they got elected. The MLCs, it is learnt, now want to first perform some pujas before taking oath.

The Council elections under Graduates' quota were held in March. It was announced that the MLCs would take oath on May 26. But the event got postponed because of a surge in the corona cases in the State and the leaders said that it would not be appropriate to have a gathering at the venue.

Now it is almost four months since the TRS leaders got elected but they are yet to take oath. On the day of results, there was a minor fire accident at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan when the party leaders were celebrating the victory by bursting crackers.

The fire was put off and there was no untoward incident then. Another incident happened when MLC Vani Devi came to the Assembly to meet some leaders. The gunman attached to the newly elected MLC Vani Devi drove the car and crashed into the gate damaging part of a wall.

The gunman was suspended by the City Police Commissioner. Such incidents seem to have caused concern for the MLAs who now want to take oath only after performing some pujas, sources told The Hans India.

It may be recalled that Surabhi Vani Devi is the daughter of former Prime Minister of India PV Narasimha Rao.

She had defeated sitting member N Ramchander Rao of BJP from the Mahbubnagar- Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituency. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy retained his seat defeating his nearest rival Teenmar Mallanna from the Nalgonda- Warangal- Khammam Graduates' constituency.