Bandaru Dattatreya lauds Vysyas' services to society

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday observed that the Vysyas generate income for the country and they alone distribute it to the society.

Dattatreya was speaking at the Agrasen Maharaj's 5146th Jayanthi celebrations organised by All India Vysya Federation and Agarwal Samaj at Agrasen Chowk on Road no.12 Banjara Hills.

He paid floral tributes to the statue of Agrasen Maharaj and said that Vysyas are the front runners for social service and the highest GST payers in the country. Stating that money is not important but wisdom is, Dattatreya said Agrasen Maharaj fought evils with the weapon of non-violence. He also assured the organizers that he would talk to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for making the Sanghi temple as a tourist centre.