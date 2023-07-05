Bandi Sanjay congratulates Etela, Kishan Reddy, wishes party would prosper

Karimnagar MP and the former state president of the party Bandi Sanjay congratulated Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who was appointed as BJP Telangana state president, and MLA Etala Rajender, who was appointed as state election management committee chairman. Bandi Sanjay said on Twitter that he hopes the party will get stronger under his leadership.











"Congratulations to Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern States, who has been appointed as the BJP Telangana State President, and to Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender, who has been appointed as the Chairman of the State Election Management Committee. I hope that under your experienced and capable leadership, the party will become stronger and you will work hard to bring BJP to power in Telangana," Bandi Sanjay said in a tweet.

It is known that BJP revamped the party structure in view of ensuing elections for the state assembly in December, 2023 and changed the state presidents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana appointing Purandeswari and Kishan Reddy as respective state presidents.

