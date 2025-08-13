Bandi Sanjay orders swift action on freedom fighters’ pensions and enemy properties

Hyderabad /New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has issued firm directives to expedite the resolution of pending pension cases of freedom fighters and accelerate the survey of enemy properties across India. Chairing a high-level review meeting at North Block, New Delhi, the Minister emphasized that all pension-related files must be cleared by August 31.

During the meeting on Tuesday, officials from the Freedom Fighters and Rehabilitation (FFR) Department and the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) presented a detailed report on the status of pension disbursement under the Swasthala Sainik Satkara Yojana (SSSY), enemy property auctions, and refugee rehabilitation.

According to the report, 26,623 pension files were pending with the Home Ministry, of which over 13,000 have been resolved, benefiting 12,212 individuals. Additionally, 8,829 pension applications specific to freedom fighters remain pending, with 6,700 already cleared and 2,103 beneficiaries identified. On the issue of enemy properties, officials revealed that there are 12,800 such properties nationwide.

Of these, disputes related to 1,427 properties have been resolved, bringing them under government control. Uttar Pradesh accounts for over 1,300 of these properties. A total of 616 properties are under auction, with 313 already sold, generating Rs

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress and congratulated officials for their swift action.

However, he stressed the need to resolve the remaining cases urgently. He instructed the Joint Secretary of the FFR Department to send letters to state governments requesting necessary documentation and to deploy special teams to expedite the pension process.

Regarding enemy properties, Bandi Sanjay ordered the immediate completion of surveys and boundary demarcation.

He also demanded a detailed report on the status of enemy properties in Telangana and directed officials to prioritize states with a high concentration of such assets.

To ensure accountability and transparency, the Minister announced plans to personally visit CEPI offices next month.

The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary (FFR), CEPI Custodian R. Prasanna, and other senior officials.

The renewed push by the Ministry of Home Affairs is to honor the legacy of freedom fighters and streamline the management of enemy properties for national benefit,

he said.