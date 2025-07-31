‘BC bill can pass in an hour if Modi, Rahul are sincere’

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar today asserted that the Backward Classes Bill could be passed in Parliament within one hour if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi demonstrated sincerity in their approach.

Addressing a press conference, Vinod Kumar noted the significant discussion underway in the state regarding the increase in BC reservations.

He mentioned that the Chief Minister and ministers have decided to go to Delhi and hold a dharna in the cabinet for the approval of the BC Bill. Amidst public debate on whether local elections will proceed, Vinod Kumar stated, “We already know that when there is a BC Bill and an ordinance on the same issue, the ordinance will never be approved. Why are the Congress and BJP trying to deceive the BCs?” He reiterated that the Supreme Court, in the Indira Sawhney case, ruled that reservations should not exceed 50 per cent, concluding that “it is not possible to increase reservations if it is not included in the ninth schedule.”

The BRS leader highlighted that the inclusion of key items in the Ninth Schedule began a year after the Constitution came into force, under the premiership of Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru. “Our argument is that the increase in BC reservations should be included in the Ninth Schedule from the very beginning,” Vinod Kumar explained. “Yesterday, our BC leaders also said the same. If Modi and Rahul want, the increase in reservations can be approved in Parliament within an hour. Modi has no sincerity. Rahul Gandhi will not ask,” he alleged, adding that Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of the Opposition, could introduce a Private Bill for BC reservations in Parliament.

Vinod Kumar further stated that if Article 243D of the Constitution is amended, BC reservations can be increased. “If Modi is sincere, this can be done,” he asserted. He maintained that BC reservations cannot be increased through Government Orders (GOs) and ordinances. He recalled that in the past, KCR had sent an Assembly Resolution to the Centre to increase reservations for BCs in the legislatures. Vinod Kumar suggested that the resolution sent by KCR and the bill sent by Revanth Reddy could be discussed and approved in Parliament, adding that Revanth Reddy does not need to hold dharnas in Delhi. Instead, he could engage with Rahul Gandhi and collectively increase pressure on Modi.