Hyderabad: The recent edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’ was held on February 10, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, teachers, and parents to discuss exam-related stress and effective ways to manage it.

The central theme of the programme was “Be an Exam Warrior, Not an Exam Worrier”, encouraging students to approach exams with confidence and a positive mindset.

During the session, PM Modi advised students to view exams as a festival rather than a stressful event. He emphasised that exams are just a part of life, not life itself, and should be taken with enthusiasm rather than fear. He also referred to his book “Exam Warriors”, which provides practical tips for students to overcome anxiety and perform well under pressure.

Actress Deepika Padukone spoke about the significance of mental health and emotional well-being during exams. She shared her personal experiences and advised students to openly discuss and seek support when needed.