Beautification drive: GHMC to add a dash of art to flyovers

Hyderabad: To make the commute along city flyovers and underpasses a pleasant one and to further scale up the aesthetics, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is utilising the structures by taking up stunning artwork.

According to the civic body, this initiative not only aims to make travel more enjoyable but also elevates the city’s overall beauty, transforming the pillars into vibrant pieces of art that enrich the urban landscape. The GHMC has appointed artists for painting pictures of sports personalities, including Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, and Aman Sehrawat.

The other artworks include paintings of birds, insects, butterflies, honeybees, and other creatures. The GHMC has also decided to deck up the pillars of flyovers with vertical gardens at some places.

The LB Nagar Deputy Commissioner said the corporation is carrying out vibrant painting works at the LB Nagar flyover and underpass, as well as at the underpasses at Kamineni in Hayatnagar. “The GHMC is committed to creating a greener and more aesthetically pleasing Hyderabad for all,” said an officer.

The GHMC had earlier painted several walls and pillars depicting arts, flora, and fauna reflecting the State’s tradition and catching the attention of people. It recently painted freedom fighters, which received widespread appreciation. The initiative to paint pillars reflecting the State’s art and culture helped the city residents and visitors alike to gain an understanding of State art.

The GHMC is drawing plans to take up this project at flyovers and main junctions frequented regularly, including Basheerbagh and Himayatnagar, among others. The artworks are in addition to colourful illumination and other beautification works that will be taken up under flyovers.

Additionally, the GHMC has initiated a significant project aimed at enhancing convenience and safety by developing junctions across the city at an estimated investment of Rs 78 crore. The project focuses on improving vehicle movement and reducing road accidents, which predominantly occur at 107 junctions.

This initiative comes in response to the rapid development in cities and towns adjoining the GHMC area, which has led to increased traffic and the need for better traffic management solutions.