Bengaluru Drugs case: Pilot Rohith Reddy to appear before ED today

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday. IT is reported that the ED served notice to BRS MLA for questioning in Bengaluru drug case. Many other personalities names were also listed in the Bengaluru drug case and ED had served a notice to Pilot Rohith Reddy in this regard. It is also learnt that the ED has also issued notice to the film actress Rakul Preet Singh.



It is to mention here that the MLA Pilot Rohit admitted that he received notice from ED but has no clue in what case they want to question him and added that the notice states to bring the his business, IT returns documents and bank account information of him and his family members.

It is mention here that two Nigerians were held on February 26, 2021 after police got information that the duo were indulged in supplying drugs to celebrities of film fraternity. It is reported that that based on the information gained from the Nigerian there were many celebrities and politicians name from both Bengaluru and Telangana. It is believed that some of them already quizzed by the officials in this regard in the past.