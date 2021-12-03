Better upkeep of parks on wish list of SCB residents

Secunderabad: Almost all the colony parks and a few open spaces have been turned into dump yards in Secunderabad Cantonment area.



Alleging that SCB has failed to maintain the colony parks, they said that the Chapter IV of Cantonment Bill, 2020 clearly states that protecting the environment and promoting ecological aspects, including planting and maintaining trees near streets, water bodies and in parks and other public places, is the responsibility of the SCB. But, it has miserably failed in doing so, said locals.

"The park in Malani Enclave, which was shut down after Covid outbreak, was opened for public recently without the authorities concerned removing the plants and shrubs grown due to recent rains. There are swings and see-saws for children, but they can't play as long bushes have grown there. The authorities should have cleaned the park before opening it for public," felt a resident of Malani Enclave, SCB. "Almost all the colony parks in SCB are turned into mini grasslands with weeds and grass growing everywhere.

Whenever we request for cleaning of parks, the SCB officials say they are unable to carryout works due to lack of manpower. It seems rules and regulations exist only on paper. They pretend as if they are doing a favour by cleaning the parks, but they forget that it's their duty to upkeep the public parks," said Venkata Ramana, another resident of Malani Enclave. "When compared to GHMC parks, the parks in SCB are shabbily-maintained. With the SCB nonchalance, most of the parks have become dump yards. The parks are the only green spaces available for people to relax and rejuvenate. The SCB, instead of spending crores on other facilities, show pump money into maintaining parks," added T Satish Kumar Gupta, president of Vasavi Nagar, SCB.