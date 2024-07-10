Bharat Gaurav Yatra train chugs out from Sec’bad railway station

Hyderabad: The rich cultural and religious traditions reverberated at the Secunderabad railway station among rail yatris travelling on the Bharat Gaurav, Ayodhya-Kashi: Punya Kshetra Yatra, which began its journey on Tuesday.

According to SCR officials, around 360 passengers participated in this journey. This yatra provides a special opportunity for rail passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to have darshan of the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and one of the Jyotirlinga (Kashi Vishwanath Temple) for spiritual enlightenment. It also allows them to perform Pind Pradan rituals (paying homage to their ancestors) at Gaya.

Apart from Secunderabad, the train has been provided with boarding and de-boarding facilities for the passengers at Kazipet (Warangal), Khammam in Telangana, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Vizag (Pendurthi), Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, and Titlagarh in Odisha. Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stated that Bharat Gaurav trains are significantly boosting spiritual tourism in the country. The train facilitates all segments for passengers by providing both AC and non-AC coaches.