Bhatti bats for prompt payment of rents, diet charges to hostels

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has asked the officials to promptly pay rents and diet charges related to welfare hostels and residential schools. He sought department-wise pending bills related to these items and told the department officials to take responsibility for getting these bills sanctioned from the Finance department.

The Deputy Chief Minister held a review on various issues in the Pre-Budget meeting with the SC, ST, BC, Minority Welfare departments at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat here on Friday.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that those who ruled the State for 10 years had totally neglected self employment schemes for the SC, ST youth. He directed the officials to implement self employment schemes for the SC, ST youth in a span of two months with a budget of Rs 3,000 crore. He also instructed the officials of the concerned departments to ready the plans related to these major employment /livelihood schemes.

He also advised the officials to follow up with the Ministers, MLAs and senior officials to ensure their visit to welfare hostels and residential schools on a continuous basis.

The schedule of these visits be prepared in advance and the people’s representatives and senior officials be reminded for the successful conduct of these programmes.

Vikramarka suggested that repairs be taken up for the defunct lift irrigation schemes in SC , ST habitations and take measures for increasing income of these sections. He gave an assurance to the Welfare department officials that the government is ready to implement any suggestion for the welfare and benefit of weaker sections.