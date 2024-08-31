Bhatti gives free hand to babus for increasing State revenues

Hyderabad: State Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed the authorities to focus on increasing the state revenues from all revenue generating departments by taking into consideration the financial requirements of the state. The officials have been asked not to put any tax burden while increasing the revenues.

At a high-level review with key departments on more revenue generation, the deputy CM asked the officials to prepare an action plan with new ideas for the next meeting organised by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He said that unlike the previous government, the officers have been given freedom in the people’s government. The officials can take decisions freely in their respective departments and achieve the results in order to increase the revenues.

The Minister also instructed the Mining officials to make available sand stocks in the sub-yards and market yards near main towns in the assembly constituencies. Bhatti wanted the LRS scheme to be sped up and asked the officials to submit the details of total revenue generated under the LRS scheme and also the number of applications received so far. The land pooling plans under HMDA, assigned lands and court disputes were also reviewed in the meeting. The officials were instructed that the mistakes made by the previous government in land pooling should not be repeated.

The Commercial taxes officials were warned of strict action if the tax evasion under GST came to light in the future. The Dy CM also directed the officials to prepare an action plan to stop the leakages in tax collections and increase the revenue.