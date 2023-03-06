BIE inquiry reveals shocking facts in Sathvik's suicide case

Hyderabad: In a major development, the inquiry committee of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) revealed shocking facts in the sensational suicide case of Intermediate first year student Sathvik in his classroom at Narsingibased Sri Chaitanya junior college a few days ago.

It was found that he was not a student of the Narsingi branch of the Sri Chaitanya junior college.

The inquiry committee also found that the college was conducting classes for him at a different branch instead of the branch where he was enrolled.

The victim's parents have been stating that the college management had issued a receipt to them stating that he was a student of the Narsingi branch of the college. They are now urging the authorities of the board to do justice to them.

The police have already arrested four accused in Sathvik's suicide case and sent them on judicial remand. The father of the victim, Raja Prasad, lodged a complaint with the police stating that his son had committed suicide as he was unable to cope with the harassment of the faculty and the management of the college and urged them to take action against the accused. Following this, the police arrested the administration principal A. Narasimha Chari alias Achari, principal T. Shiva Ramakrishna Reddy, hostel warden K. Naresh and vice-principal O. Shobhan Babu.