BJP aims to make its mark in 2023 elections in Shadnagar

Rangareddy: With a determination to extend its presence in Telangana, BJP has set its sights on Shadnagar as a pivotal constituency for the upcoming 2023 elections. National leadership stands firmly behind the party’s activists, fostering aspirations for BJP’s ascendancy to power in the State. As part of the ‘MLA Pravas Abhiyaan’ (Legislator’s Journey Campaign), Vedavyasa Kamath, the Mangalore (South) MLA, embarked on a visit to Shadnagar. The campaign’s objective is to connect with constituencies and build momentum for the party’s upcoming political endeavours.

Under the guidance of programme coordinator Depalli Ashok Goud and Assembly Convener Dr Vijay Kumar, a gathering was convened, engaging the chief leaders of the Shadnagar constituency and district cadres. Distinguished members of the BJP State executive, including Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, Ande Babaiah, Dr Tanguturi Vijay Kumar, Kammari Bhupal Chari, Kakkunuri Venkatesh Gupta, Chendi Mahender Reddy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Mithun Reddy, and others graced the occasion, welcoming Vedavyasa Kamath with an honorary shawl. Vedavyasa Kamath emphasised the BJP’s vision to secure power in Telangana, rallying support from Shadnagar and beyond. He underscored the significance of carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes and development initiatives to the people.