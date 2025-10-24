BJP condemns arrest of state chief, MP Eatala



The BJP has strongly condemned the arrest of its Telangana State President N. Ramchander Rao, along with over 100 party workers, was during a peaceful protest at the DGP office in Hyderabad. The protest was organized to demand swift action against the assailants involved in the attempted murder of cow protector Prashanth Singh, also known as Sonu Singh.

According to the state BJP, leaders from various wings of the party—including the district units, Yuva Morcha, and Gau Seva Samithi—had gathered to submit a memorandum to the Director General of Police on Thursday. The party emphasized that the protest was conducted in a Gandhian manner, without causing any disruption or unrest. “The use of police force to suppress a peaceful protest is unconstitutional and a violation of democratic values,” the statement read.

Before being taken into custody, Ramchander Rao addressed the media, accusing the Congress-led government of inaction. “Sonu Singh was shot in the chest while trying to prevent illegal cattle transport. He is now fighting for his life in hospital, yet the government has not arrested the culprits,” Rao said. He also demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against BJP activists and condemned the increasing attacks on Hindu organizations under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration.

Meanwhile, MP Etala Rajender, who was taken into custody at Gun Park while speaking to the media expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana. “Gun culture is rising.

Every day, hundreds of trucks move through Medchal, Shamirpet, Keesara, and Ghatkesar police station limits, often escorted by goons armed with knives. Cow vigilantes are being beaten, attacked, and now even shot,” he said. Rajender questioned the government’s silence and demanded accountability. “Who gave the shooter a gun? Who is backing these criminals? The government must answer.”