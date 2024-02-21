BJP corporators irate at GHMC officials

Hyderabad: The BJP corporators expressed their anger towards the GHMC officials for not paying due attention to them and mistreating them. The officials do not even respond to their calls, they told the Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal during the GHMC council meeting held here on Tuesday. They asked the mayor to re-implement the one-time settlement scheme for property tax payments. They alleged that the GHMC Town Planning Department has a large number of illegalities. They said officials were giving permissions in a haphazard manner for the constructions and demanded enquiry into such activities.

There were also allegations that the corporation was frittering the funds in the sanitation department while the streets of the city remain untidy with multiple Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) and the door-to-door garbage collection being ineffective. MIM MLA Majid Hussain criticized that there is no clarity in the GHMC budget calculation. It is said that expenses are more than income in GHMC, and the government has demanded to allocate Rs 3000 crores to GHMC in the budget.