BJP hails Modi for ‘historic’ saffron flag hoisting at Ram temple

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling what it called “the deepest civilisational aspiration of the majority of Sanathanis” by hoisting the saffron flag atop the grand Ayodhya temple.

The party said that with this symbolic and historic act, the Prime Minister has given every Hindu a moment of pride that generations had only dreamed of. N V Subash, State BJP chief spokesperson, media in-charge, and grandson of late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, on Tuesday, said that no national leader in independent India has demonstrated the resolve, conviction and courage shown by Prime Minister Modi in fulfilling the long-standing Ram Mandir promise.

“For 500 years, Hindus waited with hope and pain. Many generations lived and passed on with the belief that justice would one day prevail at the birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram.

Prime Minister Modi not only respected that sentiment but ensured that the Ram Janmabhoomi issue was resolved through a legal and constitutional process, exactly as the party had pledged,” he said. Subash added that the hoisting of the saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya is not merely a ceremonial gesture but a reaffirmation of India’s spiritual identity and cultural resurgence under Modi’s leadership.

“It signals the return of dignity to millions of devotees who were denied this moment for centuries. It is a historic achievement that only a true nationalist leader could accomplish,” he noted.

The party also underlined that the completion of the Ram Mandir is not just an achievement for the BJP, but a milestone for all Indians who value the country’s civilisational heritage. “Prime Minister Modi has made every Hindu feel proud. He has turned a collective dream into a living reality,” Subash said. In a subtle but clear message, the BJP urged every devotee and every proud Sanatani to visit Ayodhya and experience the divinity and grandeur of the new temple. “It is not just a place of worship anymoreit is a symbol of cultural pride and national awakening,” the statement added.