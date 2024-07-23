  • Menu
BJP Kisan Morcha to launch mass contact programme

Hyderabad: The BJP Kisan Morcha, Telangana, has decided to launch a mass contact programme with the farmers of the State after August 15.

Addressing the media on Monday, BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy and Kisan Morcha leader K Sridhar Reddy said that the programme christened “Prasnistunna Telangana Rythu” (Questioning Telangana farmer) will be organised to mount pressure on the State government to implement the farm loan waiver without any conditions. As part of the programme, a helpline is to be launched in the state party office, and eligible farmers who were denied the farm loan waiver can call the number. Farmers can register their grievances on the number that will be launched by State BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy, he said.

Besides, the party will be organising Rythu Rachha Banda (Open House) with farmers in the villages and taking stock of their woes.

