BJP leaders favour corporates, charges Harish Rao

Sangareddy/Hyderabad: Asserting that the decision to introduce English medium in government schools was revolutionary, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the BJP leaders by opposing the move have once again proved that they were in favour of corporate forces.

Addressing a press conference here, Rao lashed out at the Opposition leaders for opposing the government's decision. He asked whether the BJP leaders do not want poor students to study in English medium.

The minister took exception to the allegations of BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay that there were no teachers in Telangana. "There are enough teachers in Telangana as per the Right to Education Act. In fact, there are no teachers in schools in BJP-ruled States, said Rao, demanding the BJP chief to bring 21 Navodaya schools to Telangana. He also demanded the BJP leader to get a white paper on the number of jobs provided during the last seven and half years.

Rao said the government would provide the 'Dalit Bandhu' benefits to at least 100 beneficiaries in every constituency in the State by March. The funds required for the scheme were already deposited in the district collectors' accounts. The selection of beneficiaries would be transparent, he said, questioning what would the Opposition leaders, who alleged that the scheme was for Huzurabad by-election, say now.

The TRS leader demanded the BJP to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the country, like Rythu Bandhu. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman should provide funds for uplift of dalits, he demanded.