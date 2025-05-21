BJP MPs attend condolence meet for deceased in Gulzar Houz fire

Hyderabad: BJP MPs Eatala Rajender, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and MLA Raja Singh attended a condolence meeting for Modi Agarwal’s family, who tragically lost their lives in a fire at Gulzar Houz in Old City on Tuesday and paid their respects to the deceased.

Speaking at the condolence meeting, Etala Rajender expressed his concerns regarding the situation, stating, “The short circuit incident at Charminar and Gulzar Houz, which claimed the lives of 17 individuals, has deeply shaken the entire community.” “I urge the Chief Minister to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire, including the timing of when the fire broke out, when the emergency calls were made, and when the rescue workers arrived on the scene,” he said.

“Given that many structures in Charminar, Begum Bazaar, and the Old City are quite old, I urge the development of a comprehensive plan to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Additionally, I request that a meeting be organised under the Chief Minister’s leadership, involving MPs and MLAs from the GHMC jurisdiction, to assess the current situation and ensure that such incidents do not occur again,” he added. Furthermore, he urged the Fire Department and medical personnel to be available 24/7. Condoling the deaths, he said that it was heartbreaking that 17 members of one family have perished.