BJP new division chief felicitated

Hafeezpet: Local BJP division leaders on Wednesday felicitated the newly elected party division president G Sridhar Rao with a shawl. Addressing the leaders, Rao stated that he would strive to ensure that BJP bags all posts in the division in ensuing municipal elections. He thanked the leaders for their support and faith in offering the post to him. He assured to take the welfare schemes introduced by Prime Minister Naredra Modi to the doorsteps of people.

Among those present on the occasion included State BJP Executive Committee member Jnanendra Prasad, Serilingampally constituency BJP convener Poreddy Buchhi Reddy, party district leader Narsimha Rao, former division president Varaprasad, Yuva Morcha constituency convener Kummari Jithender, division leaders Jagan Goud, Subba Reddy, Nagaraju and Naveen.